Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.45. 89,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,180,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion and a PE ratio of -205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,461,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

