Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.45. 89,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,180,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.
The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion and a PE ratio of -205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,461,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
