Lori A. Niederst Sells 9,126 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.53. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

