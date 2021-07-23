Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Up 6.8%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. 27,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,131,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $24,292,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

