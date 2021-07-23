Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BK stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

