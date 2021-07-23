Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.35

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 304550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 909.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

