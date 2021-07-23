Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Capri posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

