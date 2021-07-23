Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.75

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.75 and last traded at $178.35, with a volume of 1636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.66.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

