Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Profound Medical worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $15.21 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.52.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

