Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 21,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCYG opened at $5.76 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

