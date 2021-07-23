Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Luby’s worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

NYSE:LUB opened at $4.13 on Friday. Luby’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.