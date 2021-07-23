Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04. HEXPOL AB has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

