IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

