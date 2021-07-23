KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

