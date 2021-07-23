Citigroup Inc. Invests $128,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 73,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,775,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.84 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.88.

