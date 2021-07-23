Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.