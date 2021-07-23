Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMF opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.67.

