Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $3,194,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.