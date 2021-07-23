Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. Research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.