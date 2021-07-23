Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $204.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company continues to benefit from sustained resilience of Property & Facility Management, highlighting strength of its global platform. Technology investments and cost-mitigation efforts also augur well for its long-term profitability. With a decent balance-sheet strength and focused investment strategy, Jones Lang LaSalle is poised to gain from market consolidations. Transaction-based service lines also continue to recover. However, despite vaccine distributions and economic recovery in some part across the world, still high infection caseloads, limited business travel and substantial part of the work force being out of their offices, the operating challenges are likely to continue in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is concerning.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $201.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

