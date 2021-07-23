The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.54 price objective on the stock.

OTC TABCF opened at $3.54 on Monday. Tabcorp has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.00.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

