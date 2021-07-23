The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.54 price objective on the stock.
OTC TABCF opened at $3.54 on Monday. Tabcorp has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.00.
Tabcorp Company Profile
