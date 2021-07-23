Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HTLZF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

