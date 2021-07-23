Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

OTCMKTS HTLZF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.