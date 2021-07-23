Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,044 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $10,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

OOMA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $422.47 million, a P/E ratio of -165.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

