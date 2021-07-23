Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $646.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.