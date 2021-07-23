Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Rimini Street worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rimini Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Rimini Street stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of -31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

