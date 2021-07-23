Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Title alerts:

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $168.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $115.08 and a 1 year high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.