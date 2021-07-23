Robynne Sisco Sells 5,961 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.09 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

