Robynne Sisco Sells 5,961 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Workday stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.09 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.