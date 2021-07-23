Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $1,749,600.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $1,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,347,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTON opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

