Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,046,803.78 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

CRCT stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $14,184,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

