Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,046,803.78 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.
CRCT stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $14,184,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
