Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,781 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $247.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.74. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

