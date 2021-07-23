Richard T. Burke Sells 8,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UNH opened at $415.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $392.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

