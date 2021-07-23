Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in EZCORP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $318.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

