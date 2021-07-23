Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Park Aerospace worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKE opened at $14.74 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

