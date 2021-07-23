Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in GP Strategies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPX shares. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GPX opened at $20.37 on Friday. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

