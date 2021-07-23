Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE COR opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

