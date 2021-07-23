Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.