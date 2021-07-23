EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

EGP stock opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $119.75 and a 1-year high of $177.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

