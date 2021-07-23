Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

