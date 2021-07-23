First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $183.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

