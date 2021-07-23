JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $189.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.22. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $156.19 and a twelve month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

