Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

LORL stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

