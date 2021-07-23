JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 44,904 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 76,108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Cumulus Media worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.59 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.