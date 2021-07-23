UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Busey were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $398,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

