Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 634.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 88.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

