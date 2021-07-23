UBS Group AG Sells 10,988 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $10,596,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.