Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $790.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

