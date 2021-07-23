Northern Trust Corp Buys 21,136 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 154,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

HARP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $64,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,727. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

