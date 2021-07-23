Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

