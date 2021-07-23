SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.81.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $399.16 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

