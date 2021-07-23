Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get Barloworld alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded Barloworld from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of BRRAY opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Barloworld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.65%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.