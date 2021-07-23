UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

